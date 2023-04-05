$70,000 Fraud: Nigerian Actor Ogbonna Lauds Arrest Of 23-Year-Old Impersonating Him For Romance Scam

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, better known as IK Ogbonna, has commended the Nigeria Police for arresting a man who impersonated him and allegedly defrauded a United States based woman of $70,000.

Advertisement

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to narrate how a 23-year-old Kelvin Enofe impersonated him.

Ogbonna while reacting to Enofe’s arrest warned the general public to beware of scammers and also cautioned fraudsters to desist from using him to defraud people.

Sharing a picture of the fraudster, he wrote: “This is to inform the public to be wary of all those who are using my name and picture to defraud unsuspecting innocent women in love relationship scams on social media.

“One of such is the recent case of a 23 years old boy, Kelvin Enofe, who duped an American lady of over 70 thousand US dollars, but as God would have it, some private investigators came to the lady’s rescue by revealing the true identity of the scammer.

“Upon the said investigation, Nigerian police went for Kelvin’s arrest, investigated the matter, and he is now standing trial at the Lagos Nigeria Magistrate Court in Igbosere.

Advertisement

“I do this again today to let the general public know that there are a lot more other persons claiming to be IK Ogbonna on the Internet.

” Great job from Spaurell Private Investigators Ltd and the Nig police.”