HURIWA Urges IG To Remove Police Checkpoints In Southeast To Reduce Road Mishaps

Following incessant road mishaps at checkpoints mounted by the Nigeria Police in most parts of Southeast states, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Saturday, called on the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, to dismantle them with immediate effect.

The national coordinator of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen.

The group particularly condemned police operatives for extortion of drivers at such checkpoints to the detriment of security.

Onwubiko urged the IGP to abide by a court order which declared checkpoints illegal.

He said, “HURIWA is pained that security agents who ought to be the first law enforcement officers are flagrantly disobeying the judgement of a law court declaring the illegality of roadblocks in the Southeast.

“It is even more lamentable that extortions go on at these roadblocks by police officers and the IGP has turned a blind eye to the menace.

“Without any iota of doubt, the police have not learnt any lessons from the EndSARS nationwide protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in October 2020.

“The Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission must begin instant reforms to reposition the Force for better policing.

“HURIWA call for the investigation of illegal police killings of civilians and for the constitutional independence of the PSC to be maintained if we ever hope to build a professional policing institution in Nigeria that would operate by the principle of rule of law and adherence to fundamental human rights provisions of the constitution.

“There must also be severe sanctions for corrupt officers who, whilst coercing drivers to purloin them of money, lead them to their early graves.

“The IGP should wake up from his daylight slumber and disband these good-for-nothing roadblocks and call his men to order!”

THE WHISTLER reported that two persons lost their lives when a truck rammed into six vehicles at a police checkpoint in Anambra State on Friday.