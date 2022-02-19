We Need Rebels To Fix Nigeria – Obasanjo

Nigeria needs “rebels” who can make spirited defence against injustice and ills in the society if the country must make progress, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Obasanjo, Nigerians must learn to sometimes stand up for what they believe in and speak the truth to cause change.

“…the truth is that if you have to leave a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would be asked to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata,” Obasanjo said on Saturday while giving a remark at the launch of an autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Tayo Sowunmi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The autobiography titled “Footprints Of A Rebel” was unveiled to celebrate the 80th birthday of Sowunmi.

The former military leader had said, “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel” but noted that “Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say ‘this is not right, this, I will not be part of, this is not good for Nigeria.”