I Am Not Atiku’s Running Mate – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dispelled insinuations about him being the running mate to presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the governor, no such agreement has been reached between him and any politician.

Governor Wike said this on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting of the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said at the appropriate time, members of the party in the southern region will speak in one voice about their decision on the 2023 presidential election.

The governor also spoke about the party’s chances to retain the Rivers State governorship seat and the recent efforts by his administration to recover some critical assets of the state.

In attendance were party executives, national and state assembly members, LG chairmen, cabinet members, and other high-ranking members of the party.