‘I Am Too Old To Japa’ -New NIPC Boss, Rimi Pledges To Boost Investments For Nigeria

The Newly appointed Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, has expressed her commitment towards remaining in the country to facilitate investment.

The Katsina-born Lawyer disclosed this while addressing the staff of the commission in Abuja on Monday.

Rimi emphasized the role of the NIPC in the revenue generation of the country and noted the need to develop the commission to boost investment.

She said, “It is a task I don’t take lightly because NIPC is the gateway to Nigeria, and without a functional, operational, and efficient NIPC, investment will just amount to nothing.

“We are not just here to promote but also to facilitate, and if we succeed, Nigeria will succeed. I am too old to Japa, and I can’t go anywhere.

“So, I don’t take it lightly, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked the Ex-NIPC’s boss, Saratu Umar, in April 2023. Umar was sacked nine months after her appointment by her principal, Buhari.

Buhari had directed the setting up of an interim leadership by asking that the most senior Director in the Commission assume the position immediately.

Six months later, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of a new lineup of leadership for 12 agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, of which Rimi was appointed.