Kyari, First Abu Dhabi Bank Team Meet On Project Financing For NNPC Limited

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, on Monday met with a high-level team from First Abu Dhabi Bank to discuss the financing of projects for the NNPC Limited.

The team from First Abu Dhabi Bank included the Special Adviser for Africa, Fouad Nicolas Trad, and the Executive Director, Financial Institutions Group, Middle East and Africa, Jaiyeola Dauda.

The meeting held at the headquarters of the NNPC Limited in Abuja centered on areas of collaboration in project financing, amongst others.

First Abu Dhabi Bank is the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates.

It was formed following a merger between First Gulf Bank (FGB) and National Bank of Abu Dhabi

The bank offers financial solutions, products and services through its Corporate and Investment Banking and Personal Banking franchises.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi in Khalifa Business Park, the bank has a presence in five continents: Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa.

For the year 2022, First Abu Dhabi Bank has posted a net profit of AED13.4 billion