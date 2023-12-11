We’ll Use Private Sector Experience To Address Investment Inflow Challenges – NIPC Boss

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Aisha Rimi has vowed to drive investment in the country through her experience in the private sector.

Rimi disclosed this at a private sector summit in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ITPO Germany in Abuja on Monday.

She said, “I come from a corporate background, which means I have worked extensively with the private sector and investors. So, I understand the objectives, challenges, and potential solutions to guide investors on how we operate in the country.

“We also provide services not just for investors coming into the country, but for already operating investors and businesses with challenges. Be it obtaining permits, licenses, quotas or whatever it takes.

“So, we don’t just process, but we support. We have the one-stop investment centres, where all the critical agencies needed to aid investors are operating. We are open to investors and development.”

She said the government is keen on developing the country and has decided to harness opportunities in the agriculture, education, and health sectors, amongst others.

“The opportunities in the NIPC are numerous, we have very little investment growth, and we don’t deny that we have a stapling point, but that is where the NIPC comes in.

“The NIPC will get all the necessary solutions to address the challenges that we have and also assists them to harness all their potential, this is also applicable to domestic investors” Rimi assured.

Also speaking the Deputy Head of UNIDO ITPO Germany Mr. Micheal Schmidt, said the delegation is made up of companies from various sectors, but the main direction is the support for the upgrading of the food processing sector, improvement of the energy infrastructure and waste management packaging in these areas.

Schmidt said there are about 20 companies that are active in the delegation, and UNIDO is in touch with many more companies that are active in bilateral economic relations.