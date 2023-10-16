Land Dispute: Soludo Bans Anambra Citizens, Others From Buying, Developing Mamu Forest Layout

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Government has banned the sale and development of Mamu Forest layout, Ndiukwuenu in Orumba North Local Government Area by citizens and investors.

According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Lands, Edwin Ejike, members of the public are only allowed to transact on the 300 hectares of land that was released to the customary land owners.

He, however, warned the public to verify all land-related matters with the states Ministry of Lands as the government will not hesitate to impose punishment on offenders of the law.

He said, “The General Public is hereby warned to desist from engaging in any dealings and transactions within Mamu Forest Layout, Ndiukwuenu in Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State Except the 300 (Three Hundred) hectares released to the Customary Land Owners.

“The members of the public can only transact on the 300 hectares released to the Customary Land Owners.

“It is further warned that any transaction within Mamu Forest Layout Ndiukwuenu outside the 300 (three hundred) hectares released to the Customary Land Owners is illegal and unlawful as the said land belongs to the State Government and is purely meant for Government use.

“Nobody is allowed or authorized to enter, develop, build or construct any structure within the said Mamu Forest Layout outside the said released plots.

“The General Public is further warned to desist from dealings on State Land without first ascertaining the status of such land from the Ministry of Lands,Awka.

“Failure to adhere to the directives contained in this notice will attract serious consequences and the State Government will not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law on any person caught transacting illegal business on State Land.

“Finally note that the State Government will not entertain any form of regularization from members of the public who advertently or inadvertently enter State Land within the Mamu Forest Layout.”