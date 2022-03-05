I Brought You Closer To My Family, But You Repaid Me By Sleeping With My Husband, Adeoti’s Wife Blasts Mercy Aigbe

Funso Adeoti, the first wife to Kazim Adeoti, has accused Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe of sleeping with her husband while they were friends.

Funso who is known as Asiwaju Couture took to her Instagram page, to accuse the actress of being a problem in her marriage for years.

Funso’s post was in reaction to the latest statements made by Aigbe and Adeoti after their interview with Media Room Hub magazine.

During the interview with Media Room Hub magazine, Adeoti had claimed that he and Mercy had been business partners for 10 years, and he had always noticed something special about her.

Also in the same interview, Mercy warned critics to leave her alone so that she could enjoy her marriage in peace as she is not the first woman to be a second wife.

Funso while reacting to the interview by her husband Adeoti and Mercy said, “Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon-to-be ex-husband in one of his numerous lies.

“I want you all to know that contrary to what Mr Adeoti said, I did not and will never settle to have a second wife in my marriage to him. Kazim, you should stop painting a perfect picture of a marriage you clearly do not have with me Oluwafunso Asiwaju Couture.

“You and your side chick can continue with whatever it is you are doing, but never come out to social media degrading me or my children with your demeaning and childish attitude,l will not stoop to your level of rubbish and stupidity.

“As for you Mercy, let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam life style will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend.

“I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim.”

She added, “You were a problem in my marriage for years, now I’m happy to let you know this is only the beginning of the end for you. I’m done, he’s all yours, enjoy. I’m really passed this. Like I said in my first post, losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss.”

ENDS