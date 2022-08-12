I Didn’t Call Peter Obi Supporters Zombies – Femi Kuti

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian music star, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, has refuted reports claiming that he called supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, zombies.

An online newspaper, not THE WHISTLER, had claimed that Kuti used the term to describe Obi’s supporters during his performance at the Afrika Shrine on Thursday night.

But reacting via his Twitter page on Friday, Kuti countered the reports, noting that he only expressed anger that some people expected him to identify with the ‘Obedient’ movement which is a term used to describe supporters of the LP candidate.

During the concert, the singer said: “How can you be Obidient in this chaos? I am not Obidient. Tell me, at 60, why am I Obidient? You said I should be Obidient, sit down, and be peaceful. Are you all okay in this country?”

Clarifying his statement in a tweet on Friday, Kuti said “You are such liars. Of what benefit is it to the people when you take my words out of context like this? I said I’m too angry at my age to be obedient. Expressing I do not like the ‘term’. But if Peter Obi wins and actually changes the country better for all of us.”

Kuti has not expressed support for any presidential candidate unlike some of his colleagues who have openly declared support for some aspirants.

Obi, since declaring for the presidency, has attracted grassroots support from young Nigerians who see him as a better alternative to other candidates in the 2023 contest.

He’s expected to campaign on the energy of young Nigerians who describe themselves as “Obidients”.