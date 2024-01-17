‘I Didn’t Want To Punish Emefiele Unjustly’ — Buhari Claims Ignorance Of Ex-CBN Gov’s Presidential Ambition Despite Evidence

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed there was insufficient evidence that former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele actively sought the presidency while still serving as CBN governor.

In a book launched on Tuesday, Buhari states “When he (Emefiele) was linked with the campaign for the 2023 presidency, I did not ask him, because he told nobody he was getting involved. Otherwise, I would have removed him and told the nation why.

“If you punish a man unjustly, it could dog his footsteps throughout life, so if you would punish, you must have evidence and you should know that yourself wouldn’t be there forever. You would leave one day.

“I’m very conscious about the morale of people who serve with me. I also expect whoever succeeds me to be fair to me. I have family, friends, who will feel it. I’m very conscious of fairness.”

However, contrary to Buhari’s assertions, Emefiele had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja in May 2023 seeking affirmation of his eligibility to run for president while still CBN governor.

In the suit filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, Emefiele requested “A DECLARATION that the Plaintiff can validly participate in the primary election of a political party and is entitled to vote and be voted for as candidate of any political party of his choice for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for the election to the office of President.”

Emefiele’s pursuit of the presidency while holding office as CBN governor sparked controversy, as Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits political appointees from being candidates or delegates at political conventions.

Although a Federal High Court ruling initially voided this provision, the Court of Appeal later overturned this decision, upholding the ban on political appointees’ participating as candidates in elections.

Buhari, in the memoir written by his former spokesman, Femi Adesina, claims there was insufficient evidence to remove Emefiele, stating “unless there was firm evidence against him, it would be unfair, and an act of injustice.”

However, court documents show that Emefiele was exploring a presidential run while he was CBN governor, contrary to Buhari’s assertions.

Also, presidential nomination forms worth N100 million were purchased on the former CBN governor’s behalf.

The book titled ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023),’ was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja.