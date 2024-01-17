Federal Government Vows To Fulfil Agreement Signed With Organised Labour

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has again vowed to fulfil the terms and conditions of agreements it signed with the organised labour unions

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the office of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onyejeocha said the visit to some of the major trade unions was to maintain open communication, foster labour relations aimed at preventing future strikes and ensure a friendly working environment for workers.

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

“Government is working round the clock to ensure that agreements with trade unions are fulfilled.

“Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35, 000 wage award.

“I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period of time,”she said.

She also said that President Bola Tinubu was focus on making sure that the issue of a new national minimum wage is addressed.

Onyejeocha added that the fedeal government would ensure that the committee starts work.

”I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating, that is why I came to remind you that we are working to make sure they are fulfilled.

“If there is any that we can not fulfill now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements on them,”the minister said.

Onyejeocha assured the TUC leadership of government’s continued readiness to listen to them, as well as partner with them for the greater good of the people.

She also commended them for having faith in the government.

Earlier, Mr Festus Osifo, the TUC President commended the minister for her timely and thoughtful visit.

Osifo said the minister’s visit would go a long way to building trust and mutual understanding between the government and the union.

He commended the government for some of the major steps taken so far, specifically for fulfilling up to 80 per cent of the agreement with the management of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The TUC president however, urged the government to fulfil the remaining 20 per cent of that agreement.

“We are not a union that wait for the government to fail in order to hold it to ransom. That is why we keep engaging,” Osifo said.