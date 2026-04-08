APC Aspirants Without Achievements Should Forget 2027 Elections – Nwifuru

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Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, has declared that aspirants without undeniable achievements in their current or previous positions, will not be supported to fly the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag in the 2027 elections.

Nwifuru made the declaration when he joined the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, Chief Peter Nwebonyi, to commission projects on Wednesday.

Represented by the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Emegha, Governor Nwifuru said those with no visible achievements in their constituencies should not bother seeking re-election as the party will not repeat it’s 2023 mistakes in 2027.

“The time for stock-taking has come, and only those with results and visible achievements will be considered again to fly our party’s tickets for the next general elections.

“Those who have nothing to show for their years of representation will have themselves to blame as the party will not like to repeat it’s mistakes in 2027,” he declared.

In his remarks at one of the project sites, Nwebonyi said he was motivated by the need to complement the developmental efforts of Governor Nwifuru in his Senatorial district.

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He promised to set a standard in representative governance that will be difficult, if not impossible to beat if he gets re-elected in 2027.

“Your Excellency, our Governor and our leader, I was motivated to embark on this projects outside my core legislative duties of lawmaking and oversight functions, to complement your efforts in our senatorial district,” he said.

Some of the projects commissioned and inspected include roads, classroom blocks, street lights, among others.