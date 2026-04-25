Trump Cancels U.S. Envoys’ Trip To Pakistan For Iran Peace Negotiations

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President Donald Trump has abruptly canceled the planned trip of senior U.S. envoys to Pakistan, where they were expected to engage in indirect peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, had been scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Saturday for discussions mediated by Pakistani officials.

The White House had announced the mission on Friday, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating the envoys would hear the Iranians out and that Trump was willing to give diplomacy a chance.

However, Trump called off the travel amid growing uncertainty and Iranian reluctance for direct or even indirect engagement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday but departed on Saturday after meeting only with Pakistani officials, with Tehran explicitly ruling out any meeting with the U.S. delegation. Iran’s foreign ministry stated that no direct negotiations were planned and that Pakistani intermediaries would not facilitate a formal session.

In comments reported on Saturday, Trump indicated that the United States would not pursue further long-haul travel for talks at this stage, suggesting Iran could reach out directly if it was serious about a deal. He reportedly said “they can call us anytime they want”, emphasizing that the United States holds leverage in the conflict.

The cancellation marks the latest setback in U.S.-Iran negotiations hosted in Pakistan. Previous rounds, including an April 11 to 12 session involving Vice President JD Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner, failed to produce a breakthrough. A fragile ceasefire has been in place but remains under strain, with tensions persisting over the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. naval actions, and sanctions.

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Iran has insisted on indirect talks only through Pakistan, while the United States has pushed for concrete steps toward de-escalation, including limits on uranium enrichment and verifiable compliance measures.

No new date has been set for resumed talks, and Pakistan continues to position itself as a mediator, though the immediate diplomatic window appears closed. The broader Middle East conflict, including related ceasefires, continues to impact global oil prices and shipping routes.

The White House has not issued a detailed formal statement on the cancellation as of Saturday afternoon, but the decision reflects frustration with repeated Iranian preconditions and the lack of progress.