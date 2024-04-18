‘I Don’t Support Violence Against Police’ — DJ Switch Denies Report Of Arrest

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As Lagos Police Apologises

Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has denied reports that she was arrested by the police for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting them.

According to the reports, citing a police source, she was on her way to the Magistrate court in Eti-Osa, Lagos State, where she would be arraigned for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting them.

But reacting in a statement via her X handle, DJ Switch said while she is not a fan of many police officers, she does not condone violence against them.

She said that her lawyers have screenshotted every blog that published the news report, and described it as defamation of character.

The popular DJ gave all the blogs that published the story till the end of today to take it down, adding that she has been advised to sue immediately which would cost them a lot.

The statement read: “I was woken up by a barrage of calls and text this morning. I wondered why because I know today is not my birthday. Only to find that I, have been arrested.

“One of the links that was sent to me alleged that I had assaulted the police. Now, while I am not a fan of many of our police men and women, I do not condone nor do I support violence against the police.

“Our blogs have such an unhealthy appetite for traffic that they can’t even spend the transport fare it would cost them to go investigate and make certain of the news they share to the public. These false reporting is dangerous and negatively shapes narratives.

“Many people want so badly to believe I am just like those I’ve fought against or believing that I have sacrificed all I have ever worked for just to bring down Nigeria. This is false.

“That being said, my lawyers have screenshotted every blog they can find this false news and this is defamation of my character. These blogs have till end of day to take down this false news and kindly replace with a post correcting their mistake. I am not looking for cheap publicity, I hate clout chasing and I actually am not an ass because I was advised to sue immediately which would cost them all a lot. So please do the needful and let us learn. “

DJ Switch, was a key voice during the End-SARS movement. She live-streamed the shooting at End-SARS protesters on Instagram at Lekki Toll-Gate.

Meanwhile, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has apologized for the mix-up.

He said the person arrested was DJ Commissioner Wysei, not DJ Switch.

“There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch.

“Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning. Apologies to DJ Switch too,” Hundeyin said via his X handle.