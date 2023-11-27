‘I Learnt The Business From My Father’ — Suspected Gunrunner Confesses

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A suspected gunrunner, Sunday Dung, arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army has confessed to learning about the trade from his father.

Upon his arrest, Dung revealed his learning process began in 2014, and has since worked closely with local security outfits to whom he sells his guns.

Advertisement

“I started learning the business in 2014 when my late father was alive. I don’t have licence to operate the business.

“I sell each item for N25,000 to vigilantes. All the items you see here belong to my late father. I am only making cartridges to sell,” he said.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State arrested the suspect in a village called Ban.

Ban is located in the Heipang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

OPSH said items recovered from the suspect’s factory included six rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one submachine gun, one rifle, one pistol, and seven unfinished fabricated rifles.

Others are a lister generator, locally fabricated weapons tools, fabricating materials, military kits, four mobile phones, and some money.

Parading the suspect at the OPSH headquarters in Jos, the spokesperson of the 3 Division of Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barrack, Jos, Major Ishaku Sebastine, said the troops of the operation while acting on intelligence information, raided a local weapon manufacturing factory in the area and arrested the suspect.

The army spokesperson said the arrest came amid continuous efforts of OPSH to address the proliferation of weapons in line with the directives and timeline given by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.