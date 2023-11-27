Ten Things To Know About The Newly Appointed Chairman Of The NNPC Limited Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chief Pius Akinyelure, as the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

His appointment is coming about five months after the President’s dissolution of the board of federal government agencies and parastatals including the NNPC Limited.

Here are ten things to know about the newly appointed NNPC Limited Chairman.

• He is a seasoned and distinguished administrator, and an oil industry practitioner.

• He retired from Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc on June 1, 1997 as Executive Director, Finance and External Relations.

• Akinyelure is a certified Accountant with a Master of Science Degree in Management, specializing in organizational behaviour.

• He has over 30 years working experience in the oil industry at top management/executive levels, both Upstream and Downstream.

• Akinyelure, was first appointed into the board of the NNPC in 2016 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

• He was reappointed into the NNPC board in May 2020 by Buhari

• He has been Chairman/Director of several companies/financial institutions in the past, which include Wema Bank Plc, Credite Bank Ltd, Odu’a Investment Limited, Oluwa Glass Plc, Okitipupa Oil Palm Plc, Odu’a Telecomunications Limited, Cocoa Industries Nigeria Ltd, Hallmark Bank and West African Portland Cement Plc.

• He was also pioneer Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress from 2014-2018.

• Akinyelure is a philanthropist who has received commendations particularly for rehabilitating of deplorable township roads in some communities in Ondo State

• His hobbies include travelling, listening to music, networking and philanthropy.