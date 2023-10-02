I Never Knew There Was Scarcity Of Cash During Naira Redesign Policy-Regina Daniels

Reginal Daniel, Nollywood actress and wife of Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, says she was never aware of the naira scarcity that trailed the recent redesign of some banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Regina Daniel said this during an interview with BBC Pidgin acknowledging that she failed to see the hardship that followed the redesign from other people’s perspective.

Recall that the CBN had in a bid to implement the cashless policy, redesigned some naira notes and phased out old notes.

The policy was received with mixed reactions largely because the newly redesigned notes have been unavailable to Nigerians during that period.

Many Nigerians were unable to access their money and it negatively impacted businesses.

Amid the naira scarcity, Regina flaunted bunch of new naira notes gifted to her by her husband to the anger of many Nigerians.

Reacting to the backlash, the Nollywood actress said she felt bad for her actions.

She said, “Personally, I don’t use cash to buy anything at all, infact I don’t hold cash, so during that cashless policy, I was not even aware that there was such policy, because I don’t use cash. So I did not really see it from other people’s perspective that there was a crisis in the country, until I posted.

“I told my husband then to send me some cash because I wanted to buy food at a location. So, he sent the cash and I made a Snapchat and posted it. When I started seeing people’s reactions, I was surprised until I was told of the cashless policy.

“After seeing how people reacted to it, I had to delete the post. But that time I really felt bad because people won’t understand that I did not really know.”