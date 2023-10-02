EFCC Hails London Court Over Arraignment Of Diezani

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, hailed the arraignment of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

EFCC in a statement said, “EFCC welcomes, with keen interest, the arraignment of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke at the Westminister’s Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.”

According to the commission, although the charges preferred against the ex-minister at the London court, “are diametrically different” from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering the EFCC has instituted against her here in Nigeria.

It however noted that it is important to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences.

“No crime can go unpunished. The money laundering charges for which Madueke is answerable to the EFCC, cover jurisdictions in Dubai, United Kingdom, United States of America and Nigeria.

“To bring the former Minister to trial in Nigeria, an arrest warrant has been obtained and extradition proceedings have been initiated. The Commission is on course on her trial. She will soon have her day in our courts,” EFCC explained.