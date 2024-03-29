PHOTOS: Zack Orji Departs To UK For Assessment After Brain Surgeries

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has travelled to the United Kingdom for evaluation after two brain surgeries.

The actor, known for his iconic roles in movies, was captured in photographs at the airport just before his departure on Friday.

Advertisement

Recall that the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, had in an interview revealed that the actor was recovering after undergoing the brain surgeries.

According to Rollas, Orji requires a post-surgery evaluation abroad.

In the interview with Afia TV, he also addressed false rumours about Orji’s demise on social media.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy, I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

Advertisement

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad, which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that,” he had said.