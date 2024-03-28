VIDEO: Zack Orji Recovering After Two Brain Surgeries — AGN President

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The recent health scare surrounding veteran actor, Zack Orji, has been doused by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, who revealed that the actor is recovering after undergoing two brain surgeries.

THE WHISTLER reported that the AGN president On Tuesday debunked the fake News that the ailing actor had died.

Rollas spoke further during an interview with Afia TV, where he addressed the false rumours of Orji’s demise being circulated on social media platforms.

While giving details on the actor’s health, Rollas noted that he requires a post-surgery evaluation abroad.

He stated that efforts are underway to gather the necessary funds to facilitate this evaluation.

Rollas expressed disappointment over false rumors regarding Orji’s alleged death on social media platforms.

He said, “Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy, I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad, which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.

The AGN president urged the public to disregard the rumours and assured that Orji is alive and recovering

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on is inhuman.”

Rollas stressed that Orji, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve, is now recuperating.