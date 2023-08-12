‘I Was Almost Locked Out Of My Hotel Room’, UBA Customers Fume Over Mobile App Failure

Customers of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc have expressed displeasure over the malfunction of their mobile apps in the last 24 hours.

Customers of the bank took to social media to protest losses resulting from the glitches in the UBA mobile app.

On Friday, customers began to experience difficulties logging into the app. For the customers who are able to log in, the balance section of the app was displaying ‘balance unavailable.’

Other glitches were experienced in the transfer section and transaction history. Data and Mobile Top-up options were blank once clicked on.

Customers of the bank who spoke to THE WHISTLER expressed their dissatisfaction with the bank’s mobile app.

Sylvia James one of the bank customers and a retailer lamented that she lost several customers because she could not confirm alerts.

She said, “Most of my customers, make transfers to my UBA account, since yesterday I can’t log into the app to confirm a transaction, my balance options show balance unavailable, while options for transfer and transaction history are blank.

“This has affected my sales, and with the weekends where sales are supposed to be high, I’m recording losses.”

Another UBA customer, Ifeanyi Gabriel, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that he was unable to perform transactions.

UBA customers also took the complaint to the microblogging site, ‘X ‘formerly known as Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the bank services.

Max Azuma a customer of the bank with the handle @MaxAzuma tweeted, “What the heck is wrong with your mobile app, sometimes it takes a full day of trying before one can log in and do transactions. Last night I was almost locked out of my hotel room because I couldn’t log in and make the transfer. This is so frustrating.”

Similarly, @Raptriga said, “Hello UBA, I don’t know what’s wrong with the mobile app been trying to use it but not loading balance. Earlier I thought it was from my network but it has been days now and the same thing keeps popping up when I try to log in to the app.”

The bank however apologised to the customers for the glitches.