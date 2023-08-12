‘We Saw Increase Of N1000, Not N10000’ —Imo NLC Begs Uzodinma To Implement Salary Review

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Imo State chapter has lamented to the State Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma over the non-increment in the salaries of workers.

This was contained in a letter written to the state governor, dated 10th of August 2023 and signed by the Union’s Chairman, Rev Dr. Nwansi Phillip.

The governor had in July raised the minimum wage of workers in Imo State from N30,000 to N40,000, a step he took to cushion the effect of subsidy removal from petrol.

“There shall be an immediate upward review of the salaries and wages of workers in the state. The minimum wage is hereby raised to N40,000 with discretionary consequential adjustments,” the governor had said.

But the reviewed salary is yet to be implemented as the state chapter of the NLC in its letter said that there has been many complaints from Imo workers on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

It said, “The leadership of Organized Labour in Imo State wish to humbly bring your notice sir on the above subject matter and to inform you that there has been a lot of reports among the Imo workers on the implementation of the pronounced N40,000 minimum wage and its consequential adjustment from GL 07 to GL 14 to cushion the negative effect on the removal of the fuel subsidy . “

Phillips said that most workers in grade level 07 to grade level 14 saw no addition in their salary, while some saw just an increase of N1000

The letter added, “Since after the last salary payment for the month of July 2023 for most workers of the state mainly from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 14, there has been reports of no addition in the net salary of the category of these workers . It was expected that addition of extra N10,000 to the National Minimum Wage of N30,000 and it consequential adjustment could have added much increase to the net take home of most of these workers .

“It is also observed that the only additions on the salary of workers this cadre is less than N1,000 and some no addition at all thereby painting the good intentions of Your Excellency of alleviating the pains of Imo State workers due to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“The leadership of Organized Labour in Imo State is very appreciative of Your Excellency’s kind gesture to improve the welfare of Imo State workers including the palliatives the Governor rolled out to cushion the effect of suffering of workers as a result of the increase of cost of living in the country .

“We therefore suggest that a Committee of Government and Labour be set up to consummate it into a Government Salary table . This will enable each workers of the State know how the increase has reflected on their take home since the only salary table in place in the State is the 2011 National minimum Wage of N20, 000 .

“We, therefore, appeal that the addition of N10, 000 to the negotiated National N30,000 National minimum wage making it N40,000 minimum wage for the state as pronounced by His Excellency during the last stakeholders meeting be properly implemented to reflect the actual intentions and good will of our amiable Governor in order to cushion the negative effect on the fuel subsidy removal .”