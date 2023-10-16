I Will Appoint Billionaires As Local Govt Chairmen-Otti

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti Of Abia State has revealed he will appoint billionaires as local government chairmen to add value to governance in the state.

He added that the era where people take up government appointments for the purpose of enriching themselves was gone.

The Governor disclosed this when he spoke to some stakeholders in Abia State last week after the flag off of Port Harcourt Road.

The governor revealed that only merit would determine who gets what in his administration and confirmed he will use more billionaires and even Army Major-Generals as local government transition chairmen depending on the need of the areas.

“I will be announcing billionaires as local government chairmen. Gone are the days when local government chairmen will come and be sharing money. We don’t share money again.

“As I am developing the whole of Abia State, I need to have my army generals in different places of the local government.

“So, in your different local governments, you will be seeing different kinds of people”, he said.

Continuing, the governor also revealed that he had called billionaire businessman and politician, Chief David Onuoha Ọgba(Bourdex), to be mayor of Ohafia.

“I called Bourdex you know him? to be the mayor of Ohafia, the man will be there and I will sit down with him and discuss how to develop Ohafia.”