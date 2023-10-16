ICPC Website Rated Best Among MDAs

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has ranked the website of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC, (www.icpc.gov.ng) as the overall best among all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The award was presented by the Director-General of BPSR, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye through the ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who represented the Chairman at the award dinner.

The award dinner was organised to mark the end of a two day Conference titled: Nigeria Govtech Conference with a theme: Advancing Public Service Reforms Through Digital Transformation.

According to ICPC, the commission received the notice of the award in a letter addressed to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Owasanoye, titled “Nigeria Govtech Public Service Awards” and signed by the Director-General of BPSR, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi.

The letter partly reads, “Sequel to a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated on Radio, Television and Newspaper publication in Punch newspaper of September 4th 2023, we are pleased to inform you that your organisation will be honoured with the prestigious Nigeria Govtech Award in the category of Best Federal MDA Informational Website.”

This award is the second time the ICPC website is ranked the best. In 2022, it was also ranked best among websites of 220 Federal Government MDAs in the 2021/2022 scorecard.

The analysis was carried out by a jury that comprised relevant government agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Professional Bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), multinational information technology firms among others.

It was judged based on 14 criteria with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which include domain string, appearance and aesthetics, content, relevance to MDAs mandate/government policy and structure.

Others are responsiveness, security, load time, usability, uptime, architecture, availability, interactivity to accessibility of the websites.