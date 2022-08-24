I Will Campaign For Tinubu, Others Fielded By APC – Buhari

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will only campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and others fielded by the party in the 2023 elections and not those not recognized by the party.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, quoted Buhari as saying he will not recognise former members of the party or those who have court cases against APC candidates.

The statement said, “The Presidency wishes to put it on record, and at the same time, reassure faithful party members that President Muhammadu Buhari remains a ‘disciplined soldier’ of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and will, in all the coming elections, support only those candidates fielded by the party and no other,” the statement reads.

“This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.”

The statement further noted that the President wishes to be quoted as saying that he is the “occupant of the high office of the President by the Grace of God who used the instrumentality of the APC to bring him to power with a historic verdict in 2015.

“In 2019, he was returned with a bigger majority. For the first time, a non-PDP government came to power with a huge majority after 16 years of the Fourth Republic. His constant refrain is: “I will not betray or undermine my party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.”

While noting that the president’s position was not targeting anyone in particular, he said, “Our stand is clear that only those candidates fielded by the All Progressives Candidates, APC will enjoy the support of the President and they are the ones he will campaign for. However, we welcome support for our candidates at all levels by other parties.”

The president was quoted as promising that he will continue to support the party at all levels “to enforce discipline, synchronization and coordination”.

Cautioning the presidential villa officials, the president warned them against “engaging in loose talk”, while urging them “to resist making controversial statements” that may hurt the party and the government.

The president advised them not to provide “a weapon for the opposition to use against the administration, the party or its candidates” in the election, the statement added.