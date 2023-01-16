I Will Dredge River Niger, Build Dams To Improve  Agric Sector, Obi Assures Nigerians  

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promise to dredge River Niger, Benue, build dams in other to boost the agricultural sector of the country and make it a revenue earner.

Advertisement

He made this known during his address at the Chatham house on Monday in London monitored by THE WHISTLER.

Obi revealed that if elected, his government will harness all the potentials in the agricultural sector by moving it from a consumption economy to a production economy through proper mechanization of the dams.

He stated with about 70 million of arable lands in Nigeria, the projects will pursue an agricultural revolution programme through proper mechanization, adding that this will eliminate the increasing poverty rate in the country.

Recall that in November the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that over 133 million Nigerians are living in abject poverty.

Obi said “We will incentivize and invest in agro cluster and industrial cluster development across the geo-resource zones in order to take advantage of the agro-nation in the north west, north east and north central regions of Nigeria.

Advertisement

“We will dredge both river Niger and river Benue, build dams massively to support planting of economic trees across the country for local usage, poverty elimination, export and revenue generation.”

He assured that these action plan, when implemented will make the nations agric sector a global hub for every cash crop.

