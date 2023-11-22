I Will Not Bring Shame On You, Uzodinma Assures People Of Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has reiterated the efforts of his administration to deliver the full dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor stated this when some leaders and stakeholders of Orlu Zone, led by senator Osita Izunaso visited him at the government house, Owerri the Imo State capital on Tuesday.

The governor who is from Orlu zone said the area is the engine room of Imo state politics and congratulated the leaders and stakeholders for their efforts.

He said, “Charity they say begins at home, your victory is my victory and my victory is your victory. I thank almighty God for today that all of us are alive to see the developments in Imo state

“Orlu zone is a zone that is highly endowed and Orlu zone represents the engine room of Imo politics. So, nobody should be afraid to answer his name and own up to his own identity.

“I want to leave here as somebody who came from Orlu zone to serve and bring dignity to my people, dignity and honor, I will not bring shame and disgrace to you.”

He however, called on security agencies to address the issue of non-state actors that are trying to destabilize governance at the state and federal levels.

The leader of the delegation, Senator Osita Izunaso congratulated the Governor for the infrastructural projects being implemented in the state.

