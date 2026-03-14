IBB Pushes Better Funding For Nigerian Legion

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Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), has called for better funding for the Nigerian Legion.

A statement sent to THE WHISTLER in Abuja on Friday, by

Mr. Oloriegbe David from the Nigerian Legion quoted him speaking when the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Madam Morenike G. Henry, and her team paid him a courtesy visit in Minna, Niger State.

Babangida, who reacted to the financial assistance to support widows and dependents of fallen heroes, assured the team that he would initiate contact with the relevant authorities to address their welfare concerns.

He also appreciated the chairman and her team for their efforts and assured them that the sacrifices of veterans would not be overlooked.

Earlier, Henry had listed challenges confronting her organisation including inadequate medical assistance, lack of funds for healthcare, and difficulties faced by widows of soldiers who lost their lives in active service.

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She requested Babangida to assist in securing five to six -months’ salary for the widows to support their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Henry said many soldiers joined the military at a younger age and lack post-service support.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of Nigeria ( CDI ) Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, has commended the legion for its efforts to establish a veteran’s ministry.

Undiandeye spoke when the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Madam Morenike G Henry, and her team paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted the challenges of initiating such a project and emphasised the importance of proper fund management and engagement with relevant authorities.

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Undiandeye urged the chairman to ensure transparency in fund utilisation and to prioritise the welfare of veterans.

He advised against protests and emphasised the need for the legion to engage with authorities to secure funding.

Henry had earlier expressed appreciation to Undiandeye

for the donation towards the successful hosting of the Nigerian Legion Council meeting.

She also discussed the organisation’s history, dating back to 1964, and her mission to establish a Ministry of Veteran Affairs, ensuring support for retired personnel.