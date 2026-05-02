‘I Was Robbed’, Portable Alleges In Defeat To Carter Efe

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Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has alleged foul play after suffering defeat to skit maker Carter Efe in their celebrity boxing clash

Speaking during a live session on his Instagram page the controversial artist insisted that the match was unfairly officiated.

He said, “I was robbed. Carter Efe was not professional enough. He was struggling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches, why didn’t you people count them? Any blow that I threw at him ought to count even if it meets him on the shoulder or hand. And to the organisers, I want my stream money amounting to about N200 million. Just give me my money before I cause trouble.

“They did ojoro for me. All of you are mad. Carter Efe was just holding my neck. I was punching him too but you people are not talking about that. They knew he was tall and had long hands but still put him in a boxing match with me.”

Despite surrendering his celebrity boxing title, Portable insisted that his personal life remained his greatest victory, revealing that he had just welcomed a new baby boy.

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“You can only buy a belt with money, but a child cannot be bought. You people cheated. They can’t pay the money amounting to the sum of N23 billion. I thought I was going to dance with my belt but I ended up with my new baby.

“My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. I value that more than a belt. You can buy the belt but not my child,” he added.

Portable’s defeat marked the end of his reign as celebrity boxing champion after all three judges scored the fight 27–30 in favour of Carter Efe.

Before the match, the singer had confidently predicted victory, boasting that he would secure a third belt following previous wins over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington.

“I will use you to collect my third belt,” Portable had declared. “Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

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Carter Efe, however, responded boldly, saying, “One punch and you fall.”

Inside the ring, the comedian lived up to his promise, using his superior height and reach to dominate the three-round contest, landing cleaner punches and controlling the pace.