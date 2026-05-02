Ex-NNPC Finance Officer Emerges APC Consensus Senatorial Candidate For Sokoto East

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Former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Alhaji Umar Ajiya, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the Sokoto East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was confirmed on Saturday by the Chairman of his campaign team, the Ajiyan Sokoto Coordination Committee, Nasiru Yahaya Isa, a retired Permanent Secretary.

He said the decision was finalised late Friday after consultations among party stakeholders.

“Yes, he has been chosen as the consensus candidate for the APC. This was concluded last night,” Isa told THE WHISTLER.

In his acceptance speech delivered in Sokoto on Friday, Ajiya said his decision to contest followed months of consultations and appeals from party leaders, political associates, and constituents across the eight local government areas of the district.

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According to him, the calls to run came from stakeholders at different levels of the APC, as well as community members who urged him to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Guided by the principle that the voice of the people is the voice of God, I have accepted the call to serve,” he said.

The Ajiyan Sokoto Coordination Committee, which formally announced his emergence, stated that Ajiya’s ambition is driven by a commitment to provide effective and people-oriented representation rather than personal gain.

Ajiya, who officially joined the APC in August 2025, reaffirmed his loyalty to the party leadership and pledged to run an inclusive, issue-based campaign.

He also called on political actors and supporters in Sokoto East to avoid divisive politics and prioritise unity.

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“We must reject bitter politics and work together in peace for the progress of our district, Sokoto State, and Nigeria,” he added.

A businessman and philanthropist, Ajiya is known in Sokoto State for his community interventions, particularly in supporting vulnerable groups, promoting education, and contributing to local development initiatives.

Though relatively new to partisan politics, he is regarded by supporters as a grassroots mobiliser with strong ties across Sokoto East.

He holds a traditional title called Ajiyan Sokoto depicting his influence within the socio-cultural landscape of the state.