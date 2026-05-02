Sokoto East: Early Contenders For APC Senatorial Ticket Emerge

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With political realignments intensifying ahead of the next electoral cycle, the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket in Sokoto East is already taking shape, driven less by formal declarations and more by behind-the-scenes alliances, loyalty networks and the influence of entrenched power blocs.

Findings indicate that while no aspirant has officially emerged as the frontrunner, early manoeuvres suggest that success in the contest will depend heavily on political structure, elite backing and the ability to navigate the party’s internal dynamics.

Among those drawing attention is the serving member representing Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency, Arc. Ibrahim Almustapha. A two-term lawmaker since 2015, Almustapha is widely regarded for his constituency outreach, a factor observers say could translate into delegate support if he formally joins the race.

However, his influence remains largely concentrated within Wurno and Rabah, leaving other parts of the eight-local-government senatorial district relatively untapped. Expanding his political footprint across the zone within a limited timeframe may prove decisive.

Also in contention is Hon. Musa S. Adar, a former federal lawmaker who represented Gada/Goronyo Constituency for four consecutive terms before losing his seat in 2023.

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His legislative experience and name recognition across Sokoto East are considered strong assets.

Yet, uncertainty surrounding his reported resignation from a political appointment has raised concerns among party insiders, particularly regarding compliance with party guidelines, an issue that could affect his eligibility or acceptance within key APC circles.

Another major contender is Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, the immediate past state chairman of the APC and current North-West Zonal Secretary of the party.

Achida’s political rise has been closely linked to the influence of former governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, a central figure in Sokoto APC politics.

Analysts believe Achida’s longstanding loyalty to the party leadership, coupled with his strategic position within the APC structure, places him in a strong position in a delegate-based primary.

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His track record as state chairman during which the APC secured key victories in the 2019 and 2023 elections continues to bolster his credentials.

He is also widely described as a grassroots politician, maintaining close ties with his base. Supporters point to his continued presence in his hometown despite prevailing security challenges in parts of Sokoto East as a sign of commitment and accessibility.

Also mentioned in political calculations is Alhaji Umar Ajiya Isa, a former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staff.

His potential entry into the race is reportedly linked to elite backing, though it remains unclear whether he has formally aligned with the APC.

Unlike other aspirants, Ajiya Isa is yet to establish electoral credentials, and observers say his prospects will depend largely on his ability to quickly build grassroots support and leverage high-level connections.

Beyond individual ambitions, analysts say the Sokoto East contest will likely be shaped by broader considerations, including zoning arrangements, internal party negotiations and the preferences of influential stakeholders within the APC.

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Security concerns are also expected to weigh on the minds of delegates, particularly in communities affected by persistent instability.

There is a growing expectation that the eventual candidate must demonstrate not only political strength but also the capacity to effectively represent and advocate for the zone’s pressing challenges at the national level.

Adamu Hussaini a political commentator said that the absence of coordinated reconciliation efforts in Sokoto East unlike in other zones has left the field fragmented, with multiple interests competing for dominance.

“There is no clear frontrunner at this stage. What will matter most is alignment with key figures and control of party structures”

With months to go before formal declarations and primaries, the race remains open. However, early alignments, strategic endorsements and the influence of power brokers are already emerging as critical factors that could ultimately determine who secures the APC senatorial ticket in Sokoto East.