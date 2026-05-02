Adelabu Congratulates  Tegbe On Appointment As Minister Of Power

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has congratulated Mr Olasunkanmi Tegbe on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, as the new Minister of Power.

In a statement issued by Adelabu in Abuja on Friday, he described Tegbe’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of competence, professionalism, and dedication to national development.

He noted that his emergence comes at a critical time in Nigeria’s ongoing drive to strengthen and transform the power sector.

Adelabu commended President Tinubu for his continued commitment to placing capable hands in strategic positions.

He emphasised that the appointment reflects the administration’s resolve to sustain momentum in delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the energy sector.

Advertisement

According to him, Tegbe’s extensive technocratic background, leadership capacity, and wealth of experience position him well to consolidate existing reforms and advance critical sectoral initiatives.

“I heartily congratulate Tegbe on his appointment as Minister of Power. His selection is both timely and deserving.

” I am confident that he will bring exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic direction to further strengthen the gains already recorded in the sector.

“As he assumes this important national responsibility, he can count on my full support and cooperation.

“I remain available to provide any necessary assistance that will ensure a smooth and seamless transition in the overall interest of the ministry, the power sector, and our great nation,” he said.

Advertisement

The former minister called on the management and staff of the Ministry of Power, its agencies, and all stakeholders across the electricity value chain to extend maximum cooperation and support to the new minister.

Adelabu expressed confidence that under Tegbe’s stewardship, Nigeria’s power sector will witness further progress in expanding access to electricity, attracting investment, enhancing infrastructure, and accelerating transformational projects for the benefit of Nigerians.

He, however, wished the new minister a highly successful tenure and reaffirmed his belief that with sustained collaboration, visionary leadership, and national commitment, the sector will continue to make significant strides toward achieving energy security and economic growth.