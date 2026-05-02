Lagos Workers Decry Fuel Costs, Economic Hardship

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Some workers in Lagos have decried rising fuel prices, saying the increases have deepened economic hardship and sharply raised living costs.

The workers spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Nigerians joined the global community to mark the United Nations International Workers’ Day.

This year’s Workers’ Day theme is ‘Insecurity, Poverty – Bane of Decent Work.’

The respondents, in separate interviews, urged federal and Lagos State authorities to address worsening economic conditions before the 2027 elections.

They said rising petrol prices had pushed up transport fares, food prices, housing costs and other basic expenses.

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A businesswoman in Ikeja, Mrs Rose Adams, said businesses were under severe pressure from rising operating costs.

“Many entrepreneurs are struggling to stay afloat because of the economic situation,” Adams said.

She urged governments to communicate policies clearly and implement measures that would bring relief to citizens.

Mr Jide Bane, a salesman in Ajah, described the economic situation as deeply troubling.

“It is painful that a resource-rich country still battles high energy costs and poor living conditions,” Bane said.

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He said transport costs had surged, food prices had risen, and workers’ salaries remained unchanged.

Bane called for sustainable economic reforms to improve citizens’ welfare and restore stability.

Mrs Grace Ngbekem said fuel price increases had affected every sector of the economy.

“Once fuel prices rise, everything rises, including transport, food and even house rent,” she said.

Mrs Nkechi Nwosu, a federal civil servant, said the current minimum wage no longer reflected economic realities.

“School fees, food and rent have all increased. The minimum wage is no longer enough,” Nwosu said.

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She also called for inclusive voter registration to ensure broader participation in the electoral process.

A lawyer, Mr Johnson Rapheal, said rising petrol prices had triggered increases in goods and essential services.

“Life is becoming increasingly difficult for the average Nigerian worker,” Rapheal said.

He urged the government to consider rent controls, lower building material costs and improved security nationwide.

Rapheal warned that unresolved economic challenges could discourage voter participation in the 2027 general elections.