Portable Welcomes Baby Boy After Losing Celebrity Boxing Match

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Controversial Afrobeats artist Habeeb Badmus, widely known as Portable, has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, hours after losing his celebrity boxing title bout to skit maker Carter Efe in Lagos.

Portable announced the birth on Saturday through his Instagram page following his unanimous decision loss at the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel.

Despite expressing disappointment over the boxing result, the singer said the arrival of his newborn son outweighed the pain of losing the belt.

“My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. I value that more than a belt. You can buy the belt, but not my child,” Portable stated.

The singer also accused organisers of unfairness in the match, claiming he had been cheated out of victory.

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“I thought I was going to dance with my belt, but I ended up with my new baby,” he said.

His wife, Omobewaji, confirmed the delivery online with a brief “Alhamdulillah” message and shared posts suggesting the child has been named Jamal Iremide.

She described the newborn as her “little blessing” as family and fans celebrated the latest addition.

Portable further revealed that his wife was in labour while he was in the ring, making the moment particularly emotional.

“While my wife was in labour, I was fighting. She gave birth to a boy. I wanted a third belt for my children; I already have two,” he said.

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The latest development adds to Portable’s growing family, as the singer, known for his controversial lifestyle, has multiple children from different relationships and has previously spoken about expanding his household further.