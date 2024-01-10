ICPC Chairman Lists Five Major Things He Will Accomplish In Office

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, on Wednesday, highlighted five major things he intends to accomplish during his tenure as Chairman of commission.

Musa, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on what he would do differently from what his predecessors did, said he will consolidate on what the previous chairmen did.

“But my area of focus is the issue of technology, because in this era you cannot do anything without technology. That’s what I will do to ensure that ICPC is digitised so that our work is going to be efficient, because the work is many and not easy, without technology we can’t be efficient.

Another thing the chairman highlighted is the need to lead by example. He said he will be the first chairman of ICPC to ever appear in court to prosecute cases.

“By the grace of God, I intend to be appearing in cases of ICPC (in court). I don’t think there was ever a chairman of ICPC who appeared in court, but I’ll be the first.”

He also said in terms of prosecution, the Commission is determined to ensure that justice is not just done, but seen to be done.

“Strengthening our legal and regulatory frameworks will be paramount to support robust prosecutions.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure the efficient legal processing and adjudication of corruption cases, maintaining a solid legal foundation for accountability.”

Aliyu also mentioned the need to work with other agencies for collaborations.

“I was with EFCC yesterday. I will be meeting with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) later on. I will go to NFIU and all other security agencies so that we’ll work together.

“By uniting forces and sharing resources, we aim to intensify our collective fight against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable Nigeria.

“We would be collaborating more with the EFCC, the CCB, and the NFIU,” he pointed out.

The ICPC Boss also said he is going to run a commission that is transparent and inclusive.

“I want to engage Nigerians, especially youths. I want to focus on youth in the fight against corruption. If we do not fight corruption by bringing youths, I think there’ll be problems because they are the ones who have the future, and I’m sure I will also lead from the front like I said.”