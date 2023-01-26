ICPC Rearrests Ex-Jamb Registrar In Court Premises

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Adedibu Ojerinde, was on Thursday rearrested.

He was rearrested at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by officers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

Ojerinde was arrested while he was heading to his car with one of his sons after the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwatu, adjourned the matter.

It was unclear as of press time why he was re-arrested, however, Vanguard reported that the Commission had earlier obtained a warrant for his arrest.

It was also gathered that the arrest order was issued by the Chief Judge of the high court, Justice John Tsoho, following an ex-parte application that was brought by the commission.

The former Jamb boss has been standing trial on an 18 – count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

Meanwhile, during today’s sitting, a former Deputy Director of Finance at the JAMB office, Mr Jimoh Olabisi, made some indicting revelations.

Olabisi who appeared as a witness in the trial disclosed new information that were not part of the charge already pending against the defendant.

A source at the ICPC told the Vanguard that, “There are still so many things that we want the Defendant to explain but because he has been on bail, he has been reluctant to make himself available to the

Commission.

“As a law-abiding institution, we approached the court and obtained a warrant for his arrest. It is that warrant that we have executed.”