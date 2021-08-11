Igbos Have Money, But ‘Too Divided’ To Produce President In 2023 – Ogunlewe

Except politicians of Igbo extraction come together and invest money in politics, the South East region may not produce Nigeria’s president in 2023 and future general elections.

This was according to a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, who spoke during an interview on ‘The Good Morning Show,’ a magazine programme by Arise TV.

The All Progressives Congress party chieftain said the people of South East have always had the challenge of coming together to form a bloc for purpose of achieving a political goal.

He noted that people from the region have the financial strength to take presidential campaigns across the length and breadth of the country, but lack the ability to form a bloc.

“Another set of people that are appropriate, they are the people from the southeast but they have the problem of leadership.

“They are so endowed that they are spread all over Nigeria and they can gather a lot of votes, but they are too divided. An Imo person, an Enugu person, an Ebonyi man will not listen to themselves.

“They have the money. If they sit down and aggregate what they can offer, they have more money than almost everybody in Nigeria.

“If you are not investing in the structure of the party, forget it because he who pays the piper dictates the tune. They are now having conventions in the two political parties, if you are interested in the presidency of Nigeria, this is your time

“You must invest in that structure, you must be able to determine who is going to be part of that structure because they are the ones to do the zoning, they are the ones to do the convention to pick a presidential candidate, so if you are not part of them, you are out. So if any easterner is interested, let him start now to invest in the structure of the party,” said Ogunlewe.