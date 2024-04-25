Take Advantage Of Consumer Credit Scheme To Boost Economy – Speaker Abbas Urges Nigerians

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerians in business to take advantage of the Credit Consumer Scheme approved by President Tinubu to boost businesses as well as strengthen the economy.

Speaker Abbas said the president’s approval for the scheme has demonstrated his readiness, commitment, and steadfastness to better the lives of Nigerians through people-oriented policies and programmes.

The Consumer Credit Scheme launched by President Tinubu will enable citizens enhance their quality of life by accessing goods and services upfront, paying responsibly over time.

The scheme will also facilitate crucial purchases, such as homes, vehicles, education, and healthcare, essential for ongoing stability to pursue their aspirations.

In a press release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Speaker is grateful that Nigerians who are willing to enhance their lives now have the lifeline of acquiring credit for goods and services, to be repaid based on agreed terms.

“This is a laudable initiative by the president, which, I believe, will promote transparency and reduce corruption and waste within the civil service eventually, since workers will have the opportunity to get credit for goods and services.”

“This initiative will put more food on the tables of Nigerians and bring everlasting smiles on the faces of many people.”

Describing the president’s approval as a game changer for many citizens, the Speaker said Nigerians should expect more of such result-oriented and people-centred decisions by the Tinubu-led administration.

“The Presidents’ decision is furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current government, I congratulate Nigerians for having a leader who has their interest at heart.”

“I urge every Nigerian to take advantage of this unprecedented initiative to boost economic activities in the country,” the speaker said.”