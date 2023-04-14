IGP Deploys DIG, 36 Commissioners To Commands

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
(DIG) Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s in Business Administration degree.

DIG Egbetokun attended various courses both at home and abroad and has served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Lagos; Head Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; CP Kwara State amongst others.

He was until his recent promotion the AIG in charge of Zone 7 Abuja comprising the FCT and Niger State.

Similarly, the IGP had approved the posting/redeployment of 36 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations. Amongst the 36 Commissioner of Police (CP) are;

  1. CP Operations, DOPS FHQ – CP Zubairu Abubakar
  2. CP Homicide FCID Abuja – CP Fom Pam Joseph
  3. CP Railway Lagos – CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu
  4. CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) – CP Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo
  5. CP General Investigations FCID Abuja – CP Salman Dogo Garba
  6. CP PAP Western Lagos – CP Dungus Ali Monguno
  7. CP Police Mobile Force FHQ – CP Audu Ali Dabigi
  8. CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos – CP Patrick A. Atayero
  9. CP INEC Abuja – CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji
  10. CP CCR – CP Olaolu A. Adegbite
  11. CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau – CP Disu O. Rilwan
  12. CP Armament FCH Abuja – CPMohammed S. Dalijan
  13. Force Provost Marshal – CP Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu
  14. CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja – CP Clement Robert
  15. CP X-Squad FCID Abuja – CP Rhoda Olofu
  16. CP Anti-Human Trafficking – CP Onah Ambrose Sunny
  17. CP PAP Eastern – CP Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

“The Inspector-General of Police has instructed all newly posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments comply with the Police Reform mandate. He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” the police said.

