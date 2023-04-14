IGP Deploys DIG, 36 Commissioners To Commands

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Advertisement

The supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s in Business Administration degree.

DIG Egbetokun attended various courses both at home and abroad and has served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Lagos; Head Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; CP Kwara State amongst others.

He was until his recent promotion the AIG in charge of Zone 7 Abuja comprising the FCT and Niger State.

Similarly, the IGP had approved the posting/redeployment of 36 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations. Amongst the 36 Commissioner of Police (CP) are;

CP Operations, DOPS FHQ – CP Zubairu Abubakar CP Homicide FCID Abuja – CP Fom Pam Joseph CP Railway Lagos – CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) – CP Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo CP General Investigations FCID Abuja – CP Salman Dogo Garba CP PAP Western Lagos – CP Dungus Ali Monguno CP Police Mobile Force FHQ – CP Audu Ali Dabigi CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos – CP Patrick A. Atayero CP INEC Abuja – CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji CP CCR – CP Olaolu A. Adegbite CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau – CP Disu O. Rilwan CP Armament FCH Abuja – CPMohammed S. Dalijan Force Provost Marshal – CP Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja – CP Clement Robert CP X-Squad FCID Abuja – CP Rhoda Olofu CP Anti-Human Trafficking – CP Onah Ambrose Sunny CP PAP Eastern – CP Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

Advertisement

“The Inspector-General of Police has instructed all newly posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments comply with the Police Reform mandate. He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” the police said.