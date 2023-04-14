Alex Otti Inaugurates 100-Man Transition Committee Council To Produce Policy Roadmap

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on Friday inaugurated the 2023 Abia Transition Council with a charge that members should join hands in creating a new Abia.

The 100- member council is a collection of experts in diverse fields who’re expected to draw the roadmap for the actualization of Dr. Otti’s manifesto.

The incoming governor who said he was aware of the high expectations from the people of Abia, promised not to disappoint the people.

Otti reminded the Committee of the enormous task ahead and the need for it to perform optimally.

“We want to thank you all for honouring us with your time to help us lay the foundation our administration will build on.

“We intend to run a slim government in terms of political appointments, but then it is our intention to create enough opportunity for businesses to thrive and succeed in the state,” the governor -elect said.

He pointed out that, “We have chosen Aba for this inauguration today because Aba is the heartbeat of Abia economy despite the fact that it has been abandoned for many years by successive administrations.

“We want to build an industrial hub with steady power supply, renewable energy and other solid infrastructure for the economy of the state to grow”.

Speaking for the committee, Onyenkpa, explained the task ahead of the incoming governor, pledging that they would deliver their mandate.

“Alex Otti is expected to perform a miracle concerning the transformation of Abia State and our job is to give him a road map that would help him to perform that miracle”, Onyenkpa said.