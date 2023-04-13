IGP Dismiss Kano Officers Attached To APC Praise Singer

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three operatives over the misuse of firearms while escorting a popular Kano-based musician, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, in Kahutu Village, Katsina State.

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement signed by the police spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Their dismissal followed a viral video where the officers were captured, repeatedly firing shots from their firearms into the air in the presence of civilians including children.

The officers fired the shots while escorting a popular Kano-based All Progressive Congress (APC) musician, Dauda Rarara.

The police noted that the conduct of the officers amounted to misuse of firearms despite their knowledge of the policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders.

The statement noted that such an act also disregarded “the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large”.

Advertisement

The trio, Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sergeant Isah Danladi attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano were arrested and subjected to an orderly room trial.

They were subsequently found culpable, and according to the police, the video was enough proof of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions.

“Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures,” the statement read.