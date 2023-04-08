VIDEO: Police Arrest Officers Shooting For Amusement In Kano

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has identified and arrested officers captured in a viral video, using their riffles unprofessionally in the presence of civilians including children.

The officers including personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) were captured shooting in the air as a form of amusement while escorting a popular Kano-based musician, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, in Kano.

The video has since elicited reactions from Nigerians on Twitter who called the attention of the police authorities to the unprofessional conduct of the operatives.

In separate tweets, the Police Force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi condemned the video describing it as an embarrassment to the police.

He said, “This act is highly unprofessional. We have asked the head of SPU to produce the men. The commander will even answer some questions on this.

“The men have embarrassed the police and exhibited their shallow level of professionalism, so they will be sanctioned as soon as possible”.

He further gave an update on the case in another tweet where he revealed the arrest and detention of the officers.

“These policemen have been identified and arrested. They are presently in detention in Kano, where they serve. We have commenced necessary disciplinary actions on them.

“They will be interviewed by the IGP in Àbuja on Tuesday. Definitely, they won’t go unpunished,” he noted.