IGP Meets Police Chiefs To Review Elections

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba is currently meeting with the Commissioners of Police and other strategic commanders across the country to review the security management of the just concluded guber and state’s house of assembly elections.

The meeting is described by the Police Force as the IGP’s conference, and it is happening at the Goodluck Jonathan Peace Keeping Center, Abuja.

The ongoing conference confirmed earlier reports by THE WHISTLER of plans by the IGP to address and assess the state of the security management during the last elections.

The IGP is also expected to give his lecture, disclose the number of electoral offences and offenders as well as address police misconduct among other crucial issues.

THE WHISTLER had reported over the weekend that the IGP was to address electoral offences from the guber elections that occurred in 28 states of the Federation.

The Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the police had received numerous complaints of electoral offenders and those found culpable after investigation will face the brunt of the law.