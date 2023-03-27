ISWAP Commander Kills Deputy Over Failure To Avert Military Attack In Borno

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Abu Muhammed has killed his deputy, Abu Darda following a military invasion of one of its hideouts in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) had invaded the hideout in an intelligence-led operation where 41 fighters including a Commander, Abu Zahra were killed.

The Commander was reported to have executed his deputy in the presence of other fighters in Kajeri Dogumba village in the Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Counterinsurgency expert, Makama Zagazola disclosed on Monday that Muhammed accused Darda of leading the failed attack which led to their loss, and seizure of gun trucks by the military.

Muhammed also said the military destroyed their foodstuff and some newly acquired furniture meant for his wedding soon.

The Commander, reportedly converging his fighters at Kajeri Dogumba, Bula Yagana Aliye in Mafa LGA of the state, has vowed to avenge his fighters’ killing.