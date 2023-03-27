ISWAP Commander Kills Deputy Over Failure To Avert Military Attack In Borno

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Insecurity
File Photo

The Commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Abu Muhammed has killed his deputy, Abu Darda following a military invasion of one of its hideouts in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Advertisement

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) had invaded the hideout in an intelligence-led operation where 41 fighters including a Commander, Abu Zahra were killed.

The Commander was reported to have executed his deputy in the presence of other fighters in Kajeri Dogumba village in the Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

RELATED
Nigeria

Kuje Jailbreak: Officials, Expert Explain How Defective Physical Security, Internal Collusion, Helped Terrorists Overrun…

Nigeria Politics

JAILBREAK: ISWAP Conspired With Prison Officials, Senate President Claims

Counterinsurgency expert, Makama Zagazola disclosed on Monday that Muhammed accused Darda of leading the failed attack which led to their loss, and seizure of gun trucks by the military.

Muhammed also said the military destroyed their foodstuff and some newly acquired furniture meant for his wedding soon.

The Commander, reportedly converging his fighters at Kajeri Dogumba, Bula Yagana Aliye in Mafa LGA of the state, has vowed to avenge his fighters’ killing.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement