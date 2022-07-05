IGP ‘Temporarily Moved’ Osun CP To Achieve ‘Transparent’ Guber Election — Force PRO

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday said the removal of the Osun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Olawale Olokode was aimed at achieving a professional and transparent July 16 governorship election.

The Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a series of tweets where he clarified “misinformation” of an ulterior move speculated by members of the public.

On Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba transferred Olokode for unspecified reasons, which raised eyebrows following the upcoming governorship election.

But the Force Spokesperson, clarified such a move saying: “Osun election: CP Osun was never fired or redeployed by IGP. CP Olawale Olokode was just temporarily moved to the Force Headquarters pending the conclusion of the guber election when he would return to the State.

“This is contrary to the misinformation making the rounds.

“We want to be as transparent, professional and proactive as possible in all our engagements and operations in the Osun gubernatorial election. Hence, the deployment of senior officers from the FHQ to oversee the election security in the state.

“The IGP has ordered the necessary deployment of human and material assets to fortify the state for the exercise.”

There are, however, indications that the State’s CP may have been transferred after several petitions against him, alleging his inability to coordinate his officers.

Other petitions also accused him of superintending cases of police brutality in the state.

On May 31, Olokode was fingered for the shooting of The Nation Newspapers correspondent, Toba Adedeji in the course of covering a peaceful protest against police brutality in the state.

The State’s Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wasiu Ajadosu while reacting to the situation, demanded the immediate redeployment of the CP for his failure to ensure the security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, especially pressmen.

On June 29, the Force Disciplinary Committee began the review of disciplinary cases instituted against 130 Senior Police Officers comprising two CPs, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Chief Superintendents of Police, 19 Superintendents of Police, 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police.