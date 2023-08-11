‘I Don’t Need Your Money”- lGP Tells Police Officers, Reacts To Extortion Complaints

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has warned police officers who approach him to offer monetary gifts to desist from such an act.

The spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP as saying that officers should rather utilise such funds to promote effective policing in their area of responsibility.

Adejobi referenced the IGP’s recent address to senior officers while giving an update on a case of extortion in Osun State where officers were captured demanding a bribe.

The speaker of osun state @AOEgbedun help a youth recover the money that was extorted from them by men of nigeria police force on osogbo – iwo road axis .. @Princemoye1 @OsunPpro you still have alot of work to do pic.twitter.com/fz7tRAY7AU — Inside_ijesa (@inside_ijesa) August 11, 2023

The victims had earlier called his attention to the incident, and he had promised to ensure that the officers were arrested. However, the situation was resolved by a State lawmaker who was at the scene.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Osun State, CP Kehinde Longe, has acted on this. The officers have been arrested, and necessary action would be taken.

“The PPRO osun has been ordered to update us on the actions taken. We have zero tolerance for extortion and corruption in general.

“The IGP has made it clear several times. In fact, at the last IGP conference with senior officers in Abuja on Tuesday, the IGP warned that no officer should bring money or gifts to him.

“He said, ‘I don’t need your money. Don’t bring any money to me. Use your legitimate money to improve the policing of your area of responsibility’. So this goes a long way to describe the stuff the IGP is made of and the type of leadership he preaches in the NPF.”

Adejobi warned its personnel saying, “No officer should use IGP’s name to extort. No way.”

He noted that the police have deployed the IGP’s monitoring squad to arrest any erring officer including men of other law enforcement agencies who dwell in corruption and inappropriate behaviours.

“This is the original tradition, and we are reverting to it. We need to sanitise our system and work with the government at all levels to inject sanity and decency into our system in all ramifications,” he said.