IGP Withdraws 25 Senior Officers Attached To EFCC

About 25 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) have reportedly been withdrawn from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The directive which was contained in a letter dated April 15, demanded that all senior officers from the rank of CSP, and above, attached to the commission be relieved of their duties and report to the Force Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, by 10 am on Wednesday.

The letter which was signed by Owohunwa on behalf of the IGP cites “the current operational requirements” of the Force as a reason for the development, reports Premium Times.

The letter with reference number, CB: 3380/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.3/547) read in part: “I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector General of Police and to inform the Chairman that the Inspector General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all Senior Police Officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above attached to your agency.

“This decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the Force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned Officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1000hrs for further instructions”.

The letter also demanded that the anti-graft agency availed the Force “the comprehensive nominal roll of all officers attached to the commission with details of their of transfer and designations in the agency” to update their records.

Reacting to the situation, a source told the medium that the commission received the directives with shock, predicting its negative effect on the commission’s operation.

These officers were said to hold crucial positions at the EFCC and resources have been expended on them to train them to work for the commission and it yet reaped full benefits of its investment on them.

This development came less than two months after the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, assumed office and barely two weeks the acting IGP was appointed.

On April 15, Alkali had ordered the immediate shut down of the IGP Monitoring Unit offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The IGP issued the order over issues relating to harassment and complaints against operatives of the unit