Iheanacho Rescues Struggling Super Eagles From Defeat As Nigeria Settle For Another Draw Against Zimbabwe

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Super Eagles played out another disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday at the Huye Stadium in Butare.

The three-time Nations Cup winners have now failed to win their first two matches of the qualifiers after playing a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in Uyo on Friday.

Advertisement

Peseiro handed Nathan Tella his first start for the team, while Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman dropped to the bench.

Terem Moffi led the line supported by Moses Simon and Nathan Tella on both flanks.

Walter Musona gave Zimbabwe the lead in the 25th minute with a stunning 30-yard free kick which got the better of Uzoho.

The goal boosted the confidence of the hosts as they began to play with intent and purpose looking for the opportunity to increase their lead.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles on the other hand were rattled with the goal as they struggled to get their acts together after the goal.

Zimbabwe went into the first half break with a 1-0 lead.

Jose Peseiro brought on Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface and Bright Osayi-Samuel for Nathan Tella, Frank Onyeka and Ola Aina after the restart in a bid to salvage the game.

Iheanacho restored parity for the Super Eagles in the 67th minute with a close range finish.

Both sides failed to find any more breakthrough as the game ended 1-1.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles players and coaching crew will be disappointed with another shambolic performance that has left them with two points from two games in a group where they are the overwhelming favourites to qualify.

Up next for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers is a home clash against South Africa in June 2024.