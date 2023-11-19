NLC, TUC Deserve Commendation For Suspending Strike – Robinson Uwak

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has said President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress deserve commendation for the way they handled the unions’ nationwide strike that was eventually called off.

Uwak, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspension of the industrial action showed patriotism and empathy on the side of the union leaders toward ordinary Nigerians.

He added that the strike could have negatively impacted the nation and its citizens if it was elongated.

Uwak also sympathized with the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, over “the assault meted to him during his visit to Imo State in solidarity with workers.”

He thanked the security agencies for intervening and investigating the matter and apprehending the suspects.

The former lawmaker further thanked President Tinubu for ”approving the payment of the sum of N35,000 extra allowance to all federal workers as palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and relieve workers and households in the country.”

“I have no doubt that the proposed cash transfers to 15 million households will further ameliorate the plight of the very poor and vulnerable households in the country and strengthen the social safety nets,” he added.